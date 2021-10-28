First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 650,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,932. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

