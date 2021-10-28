First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

FCF opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

