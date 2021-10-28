First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $80.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $819.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $858.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.19. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $434.39 and a 1 year high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

