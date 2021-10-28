First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Shares of BUSE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Busey stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

