First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

FRBA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 31,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

