First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Bank has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

