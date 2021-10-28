Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of SportsTek Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTK. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,004,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,885,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,405,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTK opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

