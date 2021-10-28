Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $444,000 Investment in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.