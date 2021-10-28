Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $977,000 in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

