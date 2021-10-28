Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $2.18 Million in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Shares of EJFA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

