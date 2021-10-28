Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys 62,421 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,421 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.32% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

HCII stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

