Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FIOGF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 67,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,608. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.
Fiore Gold Company Profile
