FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Enova International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 2,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock worth $1,200,251 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

