FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.28. 21,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,219. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43.

