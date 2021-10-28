FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 510 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.58. 138,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

