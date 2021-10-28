FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

