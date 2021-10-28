FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. 272,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,619,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

