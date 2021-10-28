FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) comprises 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 250,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,091. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.