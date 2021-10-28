FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

T traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,176,793. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

