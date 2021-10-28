FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 62,500 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after buying an additional 136,579 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,063. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $842.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.