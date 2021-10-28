Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

