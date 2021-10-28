FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of FGEN opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $990.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FibroGen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 221.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 156,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

