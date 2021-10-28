FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPFI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

NYSE OPFI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 9,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,998. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

