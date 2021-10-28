Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 176,460 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,347 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 176,460 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

