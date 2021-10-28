Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.71 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $824.82 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 216.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $820.46 and its 200 day moving average is $786.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

