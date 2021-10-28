Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,057 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.