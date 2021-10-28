Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp Sells 8,127,882 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,002. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $331,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.