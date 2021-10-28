Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $87,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.