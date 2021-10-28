Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $1,806,600.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

