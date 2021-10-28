Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

FB opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.28. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock worth $871,998,240. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $24,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

