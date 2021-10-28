Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total transaction of $17,126,973.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $312.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

