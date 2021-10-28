Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

EXAI stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

