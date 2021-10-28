EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) vs. Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Head to Head Analysis

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and EVN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.45 -$132.51 million ($0.16) -19.75 EVN $2.36 billion 2.16 $223.78 million N/A N/A

EVN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -0.93% -2.20% -0.91% EVN 10.15% 4.63% 2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Outokumpu Oyj and EVN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 1 1 8 0 2.70 EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

EVN beats Outokumpu Oyj on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products. The Long Products offers applications such as springs, wires, surgical equipment, automotive parts, and construction. The Other Operations segment comprises of electricity, nickel warrants, internal commissions, and services. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About EVN

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies. The Networks segment includes distribution of network infrastructure for electricity and natural gas. The South East Europe segment sells electricity to end customers in Bulgaria and Macedonia and generates electricity from hydropower. The Environment segment offers drinking water supplies, wastewater disposal and thermal waste incineration services, combined cycle heat, and power co-generation plants in Moscow. The All Other segment covers corporate services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.