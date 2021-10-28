EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.15, but opened at $46.26. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. EVERTEC shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 619 shares trading hands.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.
In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.
About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.