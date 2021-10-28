EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $52.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

EVTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

