Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.
NYSE:RE traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,363. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day moving average of $259.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
