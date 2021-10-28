Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

NYSE:RE traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,363. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day moving average of $259.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

