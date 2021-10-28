EvenCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $156,807.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $79,728.30 and approximately $156,807.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.56 or 0.00485489 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.65 or 0.01017792 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

