Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,400 shares during the quarter. Eton Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 15.07% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $29,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 16,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,789. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETON. B. Riley began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 526,793 shares of company stock worth $3,002,106 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

