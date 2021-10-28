ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $13.62 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

