Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

ESS stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.92. The company had a trading volume of 430,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $345.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

