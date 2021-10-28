ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
ERYP opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.00.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
