Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EBKDY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.37.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKDY opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.