Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EBKDY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.37.
Shares of EBKDY opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.24.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.
