Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

ERO traded down C$1.56 on Wednesday, reaching C$23.10. 284,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,089. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.6599999 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

