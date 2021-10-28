Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Microelectronics Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

UMC opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

