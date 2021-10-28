Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

NYSE:CLR opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 50.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.