Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.27. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.60.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$100.49 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$114.37. The stock has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$100.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

