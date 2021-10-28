Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for South Plains Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South Plains Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SPFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $25.65 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $460.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

