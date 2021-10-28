Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Velo3D Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Velo3D in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Velo3D stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.99% of Velo3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

