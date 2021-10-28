Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1st Source Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 278,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

