Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$93.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equitable Group traded as high as C$80.53 and last traded at C$78.68, with a volume of 42111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.93.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 in the last three months.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$150.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

